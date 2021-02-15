Kimberly Tate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Tate, PSY
Overview
Kimberly Tate, PSY is a Psychologist in Dayton, OH.
Locations
Southwestern Ohio Behavioral Health LLC860 E Franklin St Ste B, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-8864
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tate is very thorough and detail oriented. She is knowledgeable and helps me to understand the problems I am having while giving me helpful direction on how to better approach them. I appreciate that she also is aware of how to work with my insurance company and stays on top of my account to prevent any problems with billing. While she does the billing herself and is very clear in communicating what is happening with the financial part of my responsibilities, I feel very cared about and know that she is working hard to help me reach the goals that we discussed as part of my treatment plan. I believe Dr. Tate genuinely cares about my wellbeing and wants to help me be a happier person.
About Kimberly Tate, PSY
- Psychology
- English
