Kimberly Tate, PSY is a Psychologist in Dayton, OH. 

Kimberly Tate works at Southwestern Ohio Behavioral Health LLC in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Ohio Behavioral Health LLC
    860 E Franklin St Ste B, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-8864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Feb 15, 2021
    Dr. Tate is very thorough and detail oriented. She is knowledgeable and helps me to understand the problems I am having while giving me helpful direction on how to better approach them. I appreciate that she also is aware of how to work with my insurance company and stays on top of my account to prevent any problems with billing. While she does the billing herself and is very clear in communicating what is happening with the financial part of my responsibilities, I feel very cared about and know that she is working hard to help me reach the goals that we discussed as part of my treatment plan. I believe Dr. Tate genuinely cares about my wellbeing and wants to help me be a happier person.
    — Feb 15, 2021
    Photo: Kimberly Tate, PSY
    About Kimberly Tate, PSY

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1154418903
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Tate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Tate works at Southwestern Ohio Behavioral Health LLC in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Kimberly Tate’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kimberly Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Tate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

