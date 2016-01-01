Kimberly Slate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Slate, FNP
Overview
Kimberly Slate, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Kimberly Slate works at
Locations
Cary M. Finn & Associates P. C.6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 301, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-3321
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Kimberly Slate, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427031038
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Slate accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Slate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Slate works at
3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Slate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Slate.
