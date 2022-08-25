See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Piqua, OH
Kimberly Shroyer, FNP

Internal Medicine
5 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Shroyer, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Piqua, OH. 

Kimberly Shroyer works at Upper Valley Internal Medicine in Piqua, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upper Valley Internal Medicine
    1752 W High St, Piqua, OH 45356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Upper Valley Family Medicine at UVMC Outpatient Care Center South
    998 S Dorset Rd Ste 301, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kimberly Shroyer, FNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962087304
Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Shroyer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Shroyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kimberly Shroyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

48 patients have reviewed Kimberly Shroyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Shroyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Shroyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Shroyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

