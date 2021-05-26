Kimberly Shelton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Shelton, NP
Overview
Kimberly Shelton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jefferson City, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1004 N Highway 92 Ste B, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very dedicated, high knowledge and very compassionate. Best NP I’ve ever been to.
About Kimberly Shelton, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164735221
