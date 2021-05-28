See All Family Doctors in Lakewood, WA
Kimberly Sales, ARNP

Family Medicine
Overview

Kimberly Sales, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. 

Kimberly Sales works at Community Health Care - Lakewood in Lakewood, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakewood Family Medicine
    10510 Gravelly Lake Dr SW Ste 100, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

May 28, 2021
She is always there for you, tries to her best to understand and empathize with you. Been seeing here since I was 14 and I’m now about to turn 26.
About Kimberly Sales, ARNP

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1467460675
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Sales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Sales works at Community Health Care - Lakewood in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Kimberly Sales’s profile.

Kimberly Sales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Sales.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Sales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Sales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

