Kimberly Rogers, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Rogers, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Kimberly Rogers works at Novant Health Milestone Family Medicine in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Milestone Family Medicine
    1035 Lincolnton Rd Ste 2, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2092
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2019
    She is very thoughtful and understanding. She takes time and listens to your concerns and ailments. She is cautious and will refer you to someone else if she thinks you need another advice. I have been seeing Ms. Rogers for 14 years.
    N. Chapman — Aug 04, 2019
    About Kimberly Rogers, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1306885819
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Rogers, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Rogers works at Novant Health Milestone Family Medicine in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Kimberly Rogers’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Kimberly Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

