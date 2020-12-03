Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Gig Harbor, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11511 Canterwood Blvd, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions (253) 857-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is so caring. She really takes time to find out what is going on and what is the best way to go forward. Never have to wait for scheduled appointments. I would and have recommended her to several people.
About Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437501699
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.