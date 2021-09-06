See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
Kim Phillips, NP

Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kim Phillips, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Kim Phillips works at Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center
    1941 Johnson Ave Ste 301, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 786-4111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Women's Health
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 474-5282
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center
    35 Casa St Ste 220, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 786-4111

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kim Phillips, NP
    About Kim Phillips, NP

    • Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1790705937
    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

