Kimberly Phillips, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Phillips, NP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Kimberly Phillips works at
Locations
Cape Gastroenterology Specialists28 S Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
My first time visit was very good. She can listened to my concerns and explained everything to my satisfaction. Very professional and friendly.
About Kimberly Phillips, NP
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1265552442
