Kimberly Parker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kimberly Parker, PA-C is a physician assistant in Columbus, GA. She currently practices at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Columbus. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Skin Cancer Specialists & Aesthetic Center
    1150 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • Cigna
  • MultiPlan

About Kimberly Parker, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1487856092
Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Parker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kimberly Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Parker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

