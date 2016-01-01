Kimberly Parker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Parker, PA-C
Overview
Kimberly Parker, PA-C is a physician assistant in Columbus, GA. She currently practices at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Columbus. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Skin Cancer Specialists & Aesthetic Center1150 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 257-4189
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Kimberly Parker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Kimberly Parker?
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Parker.
