Dr. Kimberly Osborne, OD

Optometry
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Osborne, OD is an Optometrist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Houston,College Of Optometry, Eye Institute.

Dr. Osborne works at Dr. Kimberly Osborne and Associates P.A. in North Richland Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Kimberly Osborne and Associates P.A.
    6401 NE Loop 820 Ste A, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 788-5075

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 09, 2022
    She is the absolute best!! She really cares and takes pride in her practice. THANK YOU ??
    Henry Vasquez — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Osborne, OD

    • Optometry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912075805
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Houston,College Of Optometry, Eye Institute
    • St. Mary's University
