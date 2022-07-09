Dr. Kimberly Osborne, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Osborne, OD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Osborne, OD is an Optometrist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Houston,College Of Optometry, Eye Institute.
Dr. Osborne works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Kimberly Osborne and Associates P.A.6401 NE Loop 820 Ste A, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 788-5075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osborne?
She is the absolute best!! She really cares and takes pride in her practice. THANK YOU ??
About Dr. Kimberly Osborne, OD
- Optometry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912075805
Education & Certifications
- University Of Houston,College Of Optometry, Eye Institute
- St. Mary's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborne accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne works at
Dr. Osborne speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.