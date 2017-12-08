See All Physicians Assistants in Houston, TX
Kimberly Pham, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kimberly Pham, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kimberly Pham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. 

Kimberly Pham works at Rubin Bashir, MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Houston Orthopedics Sports Medicine P.A.
    12930 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 453-6909
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    14011 Park Dr Ste 115, Tomball, TX 77377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 451-9676
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 08, 2017
    kimberly has been awsome very helpful and explains everything in detail and in a personal manner to which you can understand. i would have her for my doctor in a heartbeat.
    Pasadena, TX — Dec 08, 2017
    About Kimberly Pham, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1720326739
