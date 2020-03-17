See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Kimberly Mulrooney

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Kimberly Mulrooney is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Kimberly Mulrooney works at Chaisak Pengvanich MD in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chaisak Pengvanich MD
    1607 DIXIE HWY, Louisville, KY 40210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 772-1822
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kimberly Mulrooney

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295019081
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Mulrooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Mulrooney works at Chaisak Pengvanich MD in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Kimberly Mulrooney’s profile.

    Kimberly Mulrooney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Mulrooney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Mulrooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Mulrooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

