Kimberly Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Miller, LMFT
Overview
Kimberly Miller, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Morro Bay, CA.
Kimberly Miller works at
Locations
Jeanette Swanson Inc895 Napa Ave Ste B2, Morro Bay, CA 93442 Directions (805) 772-4669
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She had a very kind and gentle presence and made my first ever therapy appointment feel very comfortable. She is kind-hearted and respectful of her patients.
About Kimberly Miller, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1053332445
Kimberly Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.