Overview

Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabethton, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Capstone Med Ctr-U Ala and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Kimberly McMurtrey works at Tri Cities Health PC in Elizabethton, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.