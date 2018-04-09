Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly McMurtrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN
Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabethton, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Capstone Med Ctr-U Ala and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Tri-cities Health2208 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 543-7000Tuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Johnson City Medical Center
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. McMurtrey was able to help me when no one else could. After being sick for years with multiple immune disorders, I started feeling better after the first visit and have been improving ever since. She really knows her stuff and treats you like a person - not like a number. All I can say is don't waste your time at other places. Go see Kim she is a true healer.
- English, German
- University of Alabama
- Capstone Med Ctr-U Ala
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
Kimberly McMurtrey speaks German.
