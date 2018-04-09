See All Family Doctors in Elizabethton, TN
Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN

Family Medicine
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabethton, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Capstone Med Ctr-U Ala and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.

Kimberly McMurtrey works at Tri Cities Health PC in Elizabethton, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-cities Health
    2208 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 543-7000
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly McMurtrey?

    Apr 09, 2018
    Dr. McMurtrey was able to help me when no one else could. After being sick for years with multiple immune disorders, I started feeling better after the first visit and have been improving ever since. She really knows her stuff and treats you like a person - not like a number. All I can say is don't waste your time at other places. Go see Kim she is a true healer.
    Eliza Kateri in Elizabethton TN — Apr 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly McMurtrey to family and friends

    Kimberly McMurtrey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly McMurtrey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN.

    About Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528209269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Capstone Med Ctr-U Ala
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly McMurtrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly McMurtrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly McMurtrey works at Tri Cities Health PC in Elizabethton, TN. View the full address on Kimberly McMurtrey’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Kimberly McMurtrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly McMurtrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly McMurtrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly McMurtrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly McMurtrey, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.