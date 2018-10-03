See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Kimberly Martin, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kimberly Martin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kimberly Martin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Kimberly Martin works at Masonboro Family Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Bryan Lavoie
Bryan Lavoie
6 (2)
View Profile
Kathleen Meyer, PA-C
Kathleen Meyer, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Marykate Kubler, PA-C
Marykate Kubler, PA-C
6 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Masonboro Family Medicine
    6419 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 338-3095
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Martin?

    Oct 03, 2018
    I have been seeing Kimberly Martin for many years... She is extremely professional and attentive to all my medical needs.. I highly recommend her and her medical staff..
    Marsha Taylor — Oct 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Martin, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Martin, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Martin to family and friends

    Kimberly Martin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Martin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Martin, PA-C.

    About Kimberly Martin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861563728
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Martin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Martin works at Masonboro Family Medicine in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Kimberly Martin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kimberly Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Martin, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.