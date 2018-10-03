Kimberly Martin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Martin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Martin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Kimberly Martin works at
Locations
Masonboro Family Medicine6419 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 338-3095
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Kimberly Martin for many years... She is extremely professional and attentive to all my medical needs.. I highly recommend her and her medical staff..
About Kimberly Martin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861563728
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Martin accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kimberly Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.