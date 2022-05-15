Kimberly Marshall, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Marshall, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Told all my friends and family to see Kim. She is outstanding.
Kimberly Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Kimberly Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.