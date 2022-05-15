See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, OH
Kimberly Marshall, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Kimberly Marshall, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kimberly Marshall, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Kimberly Marshall works at Marshall Health in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Eubank, CRNP
Rhonda Eubank, CRNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Karen Miller, CNM
Karen Miller, CNM
0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Diaz, APRN
Jennifer Diaz, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall Health
    6535 Market Ave N Ste 110, Canton, OH 44721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Marshall?

    May 15, 2022
    Told all my friends and family to see Kim. She is outstanding.
    — May 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Marshall, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Marshall, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Marshall to family and friends

    Kimberly Marshall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Marshall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Marshall, NP.

    About Kimberly Marshall, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710909197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Akron
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Marshall, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Marshall works at Marshall Health in Canton, OH. View the full address on Kimberly Marshall’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Kimberly Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Marshall, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.