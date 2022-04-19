See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Kimberly Leight, MS

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kimberly Leight, MS is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Kimberly Leight works at Melmed Center in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melmed Center
    4848 E Cactus Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 555-0001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Apr 19, 2022
I've been a patient of Kim Leight for the last few years and feel lucky to have found her. Her calm and caring manner have helped put me at ease during some very anxious times. I have and will continue to recommend her to my family and friends.
R — Apr 19, 2022
Photo: Kimberly Leight, MS
About Kimberly Leight, MS

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1053497370
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Leight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Leight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Leight works at Melmed Center in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Kimberly Leight’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Kimberly Leight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Leight.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Leight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Leight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

