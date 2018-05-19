Dr. Kimberly Layman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Layman, DC
Dr. Kimberly Layman, DC is a Chiropractor in Torrington, CT.
Community H and W Torrington469 Migeon Ave, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-0931
Layman Sport and Family Chiropractic367 Bantam Rd, Litchfield, CT 06759 Directions (860) 552-7792
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Layman just over a year now and cannot say enough good things. I was in a car accident in 2016 that left me with pelvic and lumbar pain. My pain is was expecially bad during my pregnancy. Dr. Layman was patient with me, and made sure my pregnancy was as comfortable as possible.
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Layman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Layman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layman.
