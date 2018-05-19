See All Chiropractors in Torrington, CT
Dr. Kimberly Layman, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Layman, DC is a Chiropractor in Torrington, CT. 

Dr. Layman works at Community Health & Wellness Ctr in Torrington, CT with other offices in Litchfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community H and W Torrington
    469 Migeon Ave, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 489-0931
  2. 2
    Layman Sport and Family Chiropractic
    367 Bantam Rd, Litchfield, CT 06759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 552-7792

Search for conditions or procedures.
Active Release Technique
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Active Release Technique
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr. Layman just over a year now and cannot say enough good things. I was in a car accident in 2016 that left me with pelvic and lumbar pain. My pain is was expecially bad during my pregnancy. Dr. Layman was patient with me, and made sure my pregnancy was as comfortable as possible.
    Megan — May 19, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Layman, DC
    About Dr. Kimberly Layman, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689103855
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Layman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Layman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Layman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Layman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

