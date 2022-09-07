Kimberly Lakhan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Lakhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Lakhan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Lakhan, PA-C is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Kimberly Lakhan works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Lakhan?
I have seen many health care providers in Superior and she is the very best! Patient, thoughtful, thorough and kind. Very professional. Highly recommend her!
About Kimberly Lakhan, PA-C
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Female
- 1023048238
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Lakhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kimberly Lakhan using Healthline FindCare.
Kimberly Lakhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Lakhan works at
Kimberly Lakhan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Lakhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Lakhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Lakhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.