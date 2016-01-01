See All Nurse Practitioners in Alexandria, LA
Kimberly Laborde, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Laborde, FNP-C is a nurse practitioner in Alexandria, LA. She currently practices at Dermatology And Skin Surgery Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Skin Surgery Clinic
    201 4th St Ste 4B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 449-8600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Kimberly Laborde, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1902117781
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
