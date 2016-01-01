Kimberly Laborde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Laborde, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Kimberly Laborde, FNP-C is a nurse practitioner in Alexandria, LA. She currently practices at Dermatology And Skin Surgery Clinic.
Dermatology and Skin Surgery Clinic201 4th St Ste 4B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 449-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1902117781
Kimberly Laborde accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Laborde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Laborde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Laborde.
