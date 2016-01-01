Kimberly Kunkel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Kunkel, LPC
Overview
Kimberly Kunkel, LPC is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Kimberly Kunkel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Well Being LLC3045 W Liberty Ave Ste 9, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Directions (412) 805-1561
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Kunkel?
About Kimberly Kunkel, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1053329961
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Kunkel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Kunkel works at
Kimberly Kunkel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Kunkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Kunkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Kunkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.