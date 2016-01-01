See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Kimberly Knox, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Kimberly Knox, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kimberly Knox, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Kimberly Knox works at THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO MEDICINE in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sheila Riffe, NP
Sheila Riffe, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Darrian Sullivan, NP
Darrian Sullivan, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Cynthia Cazares, FNP
Cynthia Cazares, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Chicago
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1000
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Knox?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Knox, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Knox, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Knox to family and friends

    Kimberly Knox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Knox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Knox, NP.

    About Kimberly Knox, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518159953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Knox works at THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO MEDICINE in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Kimberly Knox’s profile.

    Kimberly Knox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Knox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Knox, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.