Kimberly Knitter, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Knitter, LPC is a Counselor in Green Bay, WI.
Kimberly Knitter works at
Locations
New Tomorrow Counseling, LLC3021 Holmgren Way Ste 200, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 351-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered from PTSD due to a spinal cord injury and a domestic violence situation. I had been in therapy for the PTSD under another therapist with no progress. When I started to see Kim, I became confident again, started to manage my life, and made friends. She encouraged me and supported me through some pretty tough times.
About Kimberly Knitter, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346575958
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Knitter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Knitter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Knitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Kimberly Knitter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Knitter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Knitter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Knitter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.