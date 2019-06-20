See All Clinical Psychologists in Tampa, FL
Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile

Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL. 

Kimberly Kinsler works at Dr Kinsler & Associates LLC in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Kinsler & Associates LLC
    3262 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 443-5311
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Kinsler?

    Jun 20, 2019
    After reading through all the reviews I’m shocked..... I have been going here now for a few weeks and I love it! The receptionist is very sweet, and my therapist Dr. V is knowledgeable and so unbelievably helpful. As far as being charged a fee for missing an appointment, well that was all in the paperwork when you sign up. They require a 24 notice if you are going to cancel, I've cancelled an appointment and wasn’t charged because I followed the guidelines. As far as making appointments, I find them very flexible and accommodating. Today I got a same day appt! The wait time is the norm, 5-10 mins. For me they are very prompt. Overalll I am very very satisfied from beginning to end with this practice and would recommend them to my family and friends.
    Laura in Lutz, FL — Jun 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Kinsler to family and friends

    Kimberly Kinsler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Kinsler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW.

    About Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396967030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Kinsler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Kinsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Kinsler works at Dr Kinsler & Associates LLC in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Kimberly Kinsler’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kimberly Kinsler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Kinsler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Kinsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Kinsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.