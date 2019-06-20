Kimberly Kinsler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW
Overview
Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Kimberly Kinsler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Kinsler & Associates LLC3262 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 443-5311
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Kinsler?
After reading through all the reviews I’m shocked..... I have been going here now for a few weeks and I love it! The receptionist is very sweet, and my therapist Dr. V is knowledgeable and so unbelievably helpful. As far as being charged a fee for missing an appointment, well that was all in the paperwork when you sign up. They require a 24 notice if you are going to cancel, I've cancelled an appointment and wasn’t charged because I followed the guidelines. As far as making appointments, I find them very flexible and accommodating. Today I got a same day appt! The wait time is the norm, 5-10 mins. For me they are very prompt. Overalll I am very very satisfied from beginning to end with this practice and would recommend them to my family and friends.
About Kimberly Kinsler, LCSW
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396967030
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Kinsler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Kinsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Kinsler works at
8 patients have reviewed Kimberly Kinsler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Kinsler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Kinsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Kinsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.