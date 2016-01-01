Dr. Kimberly Kaufman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Kaufman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Kaufman, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY. They graduated from The George Washington Univ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 210 W 70th St Frnt 1, New York, NY 10023 Directions (917) 209-8158
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Kaufman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1912121369
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hosp
- The George Washington Univ
- Emory University
