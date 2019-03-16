Dr. Kimberly Johnson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Johnson, PSY.D
Dr. Kimberly Johnson, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Fielding Graduate University
Dr. Johnson works at
Johnson Neuropsychology751 Hebron Pkwy Ste 240, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 549-4200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dallas Location2031 John West Rd Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (469) 549-4200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I took my Mother into be currently evaluated, she was first diagnosed w/Dementia Alzheimer’s in 8/2018 by a different neuropsychologist. What outstanding service all the staff provided; from scheduling appointments, entire testing process & diagnosis. It’s an emotional situation w/dementia; the professionalism, empathy, working around difficult scheduling & mom being comfortable throughout entire process, shows me everyone at Johnson’s Neuropsychology will to go extra mile for any person.
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- Fielding Graduate University
