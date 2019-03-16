Overview

Dr. Kimberly Johnson, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Fielding Graduate University



Dr. Johnson works at Johnson Neuropsychology in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.