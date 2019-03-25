Kimberly Jared, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Jared is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Jared, MS
Overview
Kimberly Jared, MS is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ.
Kimberly Jared works at
Locations
Desert Sky Dermatology1688 E Boston St Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 855-0085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kimberly Jared is fabulous. She is very kind and thorough. I had come to this office for a Dr. that my father went to before his death for his skin cancers. When I scheduled for myself that Dr. was out on medical leave and I got assigned to Kimberly Jared. She finally got to the bottom of a major, long-term problem that I had already been to three other dermatologists in vain about. No going back for me.
About Kimberly Jared, MS
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1538560107
Kimberly Jared has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Jared accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Jared has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Jared. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Jared.
