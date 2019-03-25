See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
Kimberly Jared, MS Icon-share Share Profile

Kimberly Jared, MS

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kimberly Jared, MS is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

Kimberly Jared works at Desert Sky Dermatology in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Sky Dermatology
    1688 E Boston St Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 855-0085

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Keloid
Alopecia Areata
Acne
Acne Keloid
Alopecia Areata

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Jared?

    Mar 25, 2019
    Kimberly Jared is fabulous. She is very kind and thorough. I had come to this office for a Dr. that my father went to before his death for his skin cancers. When I scheduled for myself that Dr. was out on medical leave and I got assigned to Kimberly Jared. She finally got to the bottom of a major, long-term problem that I had already been to three other dermatologists in vain about. No going back for me.
    — Mar 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Jared, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Jared, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Jared to family and friends

    Kimberly Jared's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Jared

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Jared, MS.

    About Kimberly Jared, MS

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538560107
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Jared, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Jared is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Jared has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Jared has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Jared works at Desert Sky Dermatology in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Kimberly Jared’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Jared. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Jared.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Jared, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Jared appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Jared, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.