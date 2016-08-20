Kimberly Hupp, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Hupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Hupp, CFNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Saint Clairsville, OH.
Kimberly Hupp works at
Locations
1
Bentley Chiropractic67925 Banfield Rd, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Directions (740) 699-1000
2
Family Practice and Urgent Care187 W Main St # 100, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Directions (740) 699-1000
3
Doctors Urgent Care24 Homestead Ave, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 232-1020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable , listens to everything I had to say..............she gave better treatment than most doctors I've encountered.
About Kimberly Hupp, CFNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962832527
Education & Certifications
- West Liberty Unviersity - BSN
Kimberly Hupp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Hupp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Hupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kimberly Hupp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Hupp.
