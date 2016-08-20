See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Clairsville, OH
Kimberly Hupp, CFNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Hupp, CFNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Saint Clairsville, OH. 

Kimberly Hupp works at Champaign Dental Group in Saint Clairsville, OH with other offices in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bentley Chiropractic
    67925 Banfield Rd, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 699-1000
    Family Practice and Urgent Care
    187 W Main St # 100, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 699-1000
    Doctors Urgent Care
    24 Homestead Ave, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 232-1020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Allergies
Anxiety
Acid Reflux
Allergies
Anxiety

Acid Reflux
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Pelvic Exams
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Thyroid Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 20, 2016
    Extremely knowledgeable , listens to everything I had to say..............she gave better treatment than most doctors I've encountered.
    Patty in Barnesville Oh — Aug 20, 2016
    About Kimberly Hupp, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962832527
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • West Liberty Unviersity - BSN
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Hupp, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Hupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Hupp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Hupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Kimberly Hupp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Hupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Hupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Hupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

