Kimberly Huhn, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Huhn, PA is a Physician Assistant in East Lansing, MI.
Kimberly Huhn works at
Locations
Cornerstone Family Practice2852 Eyde Pkwy Ste 175, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 333-4600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
N/A, been seeing her for years.
About Kimberly Huhn, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1649472523
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Huhn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Huhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Huhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Huhn works at
7 patients have reviewed Kimberly Huhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Huhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Huhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Huhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.