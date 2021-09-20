See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Kimberly Horvath, PA-C

Gynecology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kimberly Horvath, PA-C is a Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Kimberly Horvath works at Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 145, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Antepartum Testing Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 20, 2021
She has been my GYN for about six years now and has been so instructive and helpful with my care! I really feel heard as a patient and feel that the medical advice and care she has provided has proven to be sound and effective.
Madeline Hebert — Sep 20, 2021
Kimberly Horvath, PA-C
About Kimberly Horvath, PA-C

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1821075433
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Yale School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Horvath, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kimberly Horvath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Horvath works at Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Kimberly Horvath’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Horvath.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Horvath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Horvath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

