Kimberly Holloway

Psychology
Kimberly Holloway is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA. 

Kimberly Holloway works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatric Centers San Diego
    9620 Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 814-6590
    Psychiatric Center At San Diego
    1550 Hotel Cir N Ste 450, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 692-1581
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Jan 11, 2018
    Dr. Kimberly Holloway is an incredible therapist! Working with her has literally changed my life for the better. She is very kind and intelligent. She did a great job patiently working with me for the last 1.5 years. I was very comfortable with her, no matter what topic I was sharing. I highly recommend her. My friend also began seeing her recently and has nothing but positive things to say. We both agree we lucked out with such a great therapist (she is the first therapist either of us have see
    About Kimberly Holloway

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1811326515
    Kimberly Holloway is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Holloway works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Kimberly Holloway’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Holloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

