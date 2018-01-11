Kimberly Holloway is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Holloway
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Holloway is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Kimberly Holloway works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Centers San Diego9620 Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 814-6590
-
2
Psychiatric Center At San Diego1550 Hotel Cir N Ste 450, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 692-1581
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Holloway?
Dr. Kimberly Holloway is an incredible therapist! Working with her has literally changed my life for the better. She is very kind and intelligent. She did a great job patiently working with me for the last 1.5 years. I was very comfortable with her, no matter what topic I was sharing. I highly recommend her. My friend also began seeing her recently and has nothing but positive things to say. We both agree we lucked out with such a great therapist (she is the first therapist either of us have see
About Kimberly Holloway
- Psychology
- English
- 1811326515
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Holloway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Holloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Holloway works at
2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Holloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.