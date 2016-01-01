Kimberly Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Holland, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Holland, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Kimberly Holland works at
Locations
-
1
Primaryone Health1180 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 293-3609
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Holland?
About Kimberly Holland, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801367115
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Holland works at
Kimberly Holland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.