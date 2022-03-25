Kimberly Hogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Hogan, ARNP
Overview
Kimberly Hogan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL.
Kimberly Hogan works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-1343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Hogan?
I saw Kim Hogan as a new patient and couldn’t be more satisfied!! I have always disliked going to the doctor, and she changed that all for me. Kim was easy to talk to, thorough, and kind. She assured me that she would listen to my concerns and be non judgmental. I told her my health goals and she encouraged me while providing the best advice and referrals. I look forward to my next visit, which as a 50 year old person, is the first time I can say that!!
About Kimberly Hogan, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912310509
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Hogan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Hogan works at
3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.