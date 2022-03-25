See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Kimberly Hogan, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kimberly Hogan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

Kimberly Hogan works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group
    13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-1343
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kimberly Hogan, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912310509
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Hogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Hogan works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Kimberly Hogan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Hogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
