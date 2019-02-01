Dr. Kimberly Henderson-Kjellen, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson-Kjellen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Henderson-Kjellen, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University, Illinois School of Professional Psychology.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Henderson-Kjellen has been very positive. My stress and anxiety was over the top. Dr Kjellen gave me excellent coping skills and techniques that I can use to help me deal with my stressors. I feel very comfortable talking with her. She has been very compassionate and empathetic toward my problems and was able to help me go through some very difficult times. I highly recommend Dr Kjellen.
About Dr. Kimberly Henderson-Kjellen, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Hospital Of Central Connecticut
- Clifford Beers Clinic and The Post Traumatic Stress Center
- Argosy University, Illinois School of Professional Psychology
- Central Connecticut State University
