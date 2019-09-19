See All Family Doctors in Monroe, LA
Kimberly Hawkins, NP

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Hawkins, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA. 

Kimberly Hawkins works at Affinity Health Group in Monroe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis Convenience Clinic
    920 Oliver Rd, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 807-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2019
    She is very thorough and caring ! I am always comfortable and happy with her medical care
    — Sep 19, 2019
    Photo: Kimberly Hawkins, NP
    About Kimberly Hawkins, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639179872
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Hawkins, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Hawkins works at Affinity Health Group in Monroe, LA. View the full address on Kimberly Hawkins’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Hawkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

