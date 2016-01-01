Dr. Haw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly Haw, OD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Haw, OD is an Optometrist in Fremont, CA.
Harano & Haw Optometric Corp3935 Beacon Ave Ste A, Fremont, CA 94538
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Kimberly Haw, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1194922153
Dr. Haw speaks Spanish.
