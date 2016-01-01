Kimberly Hatton accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Hatton, NP
Overview
Kimberly Hatton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3008 Sillect Ave Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 432-7851
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Hatton?
About Kimberly Hatton, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861839425
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Hatton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Hatton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Hatton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Hatton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Hatton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.