Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly Harmon, OD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Harmon, OD is an Optometrist in Oak Lawn, IL.
Dr. Harmon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anerican Vision Centerseyeworld10550 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 499-3911
-
2
Myeyedr.422 Perry St, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (219) 325-0404
-
3
Myeyedr.6097 US HIGHWAY 6, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 763-1538
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harmon?
About Dr. Kimberly Harmon, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1871013250
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon works at
Dr. Harmon speaks Spanish.
Dr. Harmon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.