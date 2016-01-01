Dr. Kimberly Dalmau, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalmau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Dalmau, DNP
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Dalmau, DNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Dalmau works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalmau?
About Dr. Kimberly Dalmau, DNP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1275045338
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalmau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dalmau using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dalmau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalmau works at
Dr. Dalmau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalmau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalmau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalmau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.