Kimberly Gray, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Gray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Kimberly Gray works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1000 Monarch St Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 01, 2022
Kim and Barbie make a great team, I always get excited seeing the both of them. Very respectful and great listeners and caring. Keep up the good work ladies
Mariah Williams — Sep 01, 2022
Photo: Kimberly Gray, PA-C
About Kimberly Gray, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1770749087
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph East

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Gray, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kimberly Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Gray works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Kimberly Gray’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Kimberly Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Gray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

