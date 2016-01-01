Kimberly Gordon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Gordon, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Gordon, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Locations
- 1 4225 Woods Pl Bldg 2, Abilene, TX 79602 Directions (325) 691-0030
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Kimberly Gordon, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427590926
Frequently Asked Questions
