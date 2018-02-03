See All Psychiatrists in Matthews, NC
Kimberly Gordon, PA-C

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Kimberly Gordon, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC. 

Kimberly Gordon works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews
    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews
1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 320, Matthews, NC 28105
    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2018
    Great Dr. It is by far the best in the area. She takes time with the patient, and explain in details everythng
    Franklin in palm harbor — Feb 03, 2018
    About Kimberly Gordon, PA-C

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1346562147
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Kimberly Gordon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Gordon works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Kimberly Gordon’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kimberly Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

