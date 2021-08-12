See All Nurse Practitioners in Royal Oak, MI
Kimberly Fox, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Fox, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Royal Oak, MI. 

Kimberly Fox works at Zawaideh Medical Center in Royal Oak, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zmc Pharmacy
    1041 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 280-6400
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kimberly Fox, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013577907
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Fox works at Zawaideh Medical Center in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Kimberly Fox’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

