Dr. Kimberly Forniss, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forniss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Forniss, OD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Forniss, OD is an Optometrist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Forniss works at
Locations
-
1
Forniss Optometric PC5525 Georgetown Rd Ste J, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 297-1788
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forniss?
I was referred by my PCP. I am very pleased with Dr. Forniss' professionalism. I would definitely refer friends and family to Dr. Forniss.
About Dr. Kimberly Forniss, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1720036668
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forniss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forniss accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forniss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forniss works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Forniss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forniss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forniss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forniss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.