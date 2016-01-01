Kimberly Fitch, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Fitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Fitch, PA
Overview
Kimberly Fitch, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Kimberly Fitch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Fitch?
About Kimberly Fitch, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063458347
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Fitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Fitch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Fitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Fitch works at
2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Fitch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Fitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Fitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Fitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.