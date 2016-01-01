See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Kimberly Fisher, APN

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Kimberly Fisher, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from BALL STATE UNIVERSITY.

Kimberly Fisher works at Oak Street Health Irvington in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Irvington
    Oak Street Health Irvington
102 W Pierson Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 972-9744
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1649522269
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Medical Education
    • BALL STATE UNIVERSITY
