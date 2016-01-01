See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Kimberly Farley, CRNP

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients
Kimberly Farley, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Kimberly Farley works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

About Kimberly Farley, CRNP

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841768231
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

