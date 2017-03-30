Kimberly Dunn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Dunn, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
UW Meridian Women's Health at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 668-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had a persistent vaginitis issue where all testing would come back normal, and Kimberly has been great! She's very energetic, has a great sense of humor, and is very enthusiastic about her vocation. You can tell she genuinely enjoys helping women with their gynecological needs. Not only does she explain things thoroughly and offers up suggestions, but she's been excellent at listening to my thoughts, concerns, and possible diagnoses as well. I highly recommend her for your gynecological issues!
About Kimberly Dunn, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396791539
