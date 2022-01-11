Dr. Kimberly Demby, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Demby, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Demby, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas.
Dr. Demby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mental Wellness Services, PC507 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 215, Houston, TX 77060 Directions (281) 447-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demby?
As a patient of Dr. Demby's since early 2020, I can personally say that she is nothing less than fantastic. Disregard earlier review.
About Dr. Kimberly Demby, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1295193480
Education & Certifications
- Neuropsychological Associates-Private Practice
- Texas Woman's University Counseling Center
- University of North Texas
- Spelman College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demby works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Demby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.